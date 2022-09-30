House on Detroit’s westside celebrates women artists

There’s a house on Detroit’s Westside that appears to be an average home by the exterior, but when you enter, you soon find out there’s nothing average about it.

“Womxnhouse Detroit is a artist residency for women artists and curators, and this is our first co-hort of artists that will be staying in the home as well transforming the house into a complete art space,” said Asia Hamilton, Founder, Director Norwest Gallery and WOMXNHOUSE Detroit.

Every inch of the home located at 15352 St. Mary’s street has been transformed to display creative works of art by 11 women artists of color. Hamilton says the space not only provides residency for some of the artists, it gives them a space to create and display their work. The exhibit goes till October 23 and was made possible through a grant from the Knight Foundation, and donations from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sororities, Lambda PI Omega chapter.

Watch the video above for the entire interview.