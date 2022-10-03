Check out the latest music from this local rocker

For Music Monday, we are rocking out with someone who has been playing in Detroit for years.

Tino G’s Dumpster Machine joined “Live in the D” co-host Tati Amare ahead of a show at Hotel Royal Oak this weekend.

“GTO” is the band’s newest CD release and features Wayne Kramer of MC5, Kenny Brown of the Black Keys, and Dave McMurray.

The bands’ concert will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 in the parking lot of Hotel Royal Oak and will go on until 10 p.m. Tino G suggests bringing a lounge chair, apple cider, and doughnuts.

The band performed “Lay It Down Mama,” the first single off the album. He says the song was inspired by his daughter while she was going through a difficult time and he wanted her to take a break and rest.

Watch Tino G’s Dumpster Machine perform “Lay It Down Mama” in the video above.