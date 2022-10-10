What’s the buzz about scary movies?

Cue the screams and jump scares! We are talking all about scary movies for What’s The Buzz today. This is the month when we see new horror and thrillers hit screens like “Halloween Ends” which is out this week.

Lauren Crocker, co-host of the Blaine Fowler Morning show on 96.3 WDVD, Movie Reviewer Greg Russell, and our own April Morton, who is a huge fan of scary movies, joined “Live in the D” with co-host Jason Carr for a frightening good time.

Do you like scary movies? Russell said he likes them most when he sees them in a theater with a lot of people, adding that the excitement comes from hearing people scream and fleeing out the door. Crocker said that she will watch “Halloween” and “Scream” movies, but she does not want to be terrified and is not a fan of supernatural films. Morton, on the other hand, stated that “the scarier, the better;” especially if the film is based on a genuine story.

What’s the scariest movie you’ve seen? Russell referred to the film “Carrie.” He claims he will never forget the closing scene. He jumped over the benches behind him as Amy Irving approached to lay flowers on Carrie’s grave. Crocker said “Pet Graveyard,” and Morton responded “Poltergeist.”

Do you plug your ears or close your eyes when watching scary movies and things get spooky? Russell stated that he wants to witness everything that is going on. Morton stated that she keeps her eyes and ears wide open. Crocker, on the other hand, claims to cover up.

What’s the key to a good scary movie? The jump scares? The villain? The believability? A good scary movie, according to Crocker, has jump scares, a decent horror plot, and a splash of humor. Russell mentioned intriguing characters who keep you on edge, while Morton mentioned jump scares.

Lastly, do scary movies linger with you more because of the fear? Morton and Russell both said no. But Crocker insisted on seeing something amusing afterwards.

