Warm up with ramen noodles this Fall

The cooler temps and changing leaves could have you thinking about comfort food, and ramen noodles could do just the trick. City Ramen in Royal Oak is filling bowls with broth, noodles and a whole lot more.

City Ramen Executive Chef Adam DeMonaco says they believe what makes their noodles special is the rye flour they use in it. He says it adds structure and a depth of flavor. City Ramen has a thin and thick version of its noodles.

Chef DeMonaco says a popular dish at the restaurant is the Vegan Miso. It’s made with miso ramen, tomato miso broth, local mushrooms, greens, scallions, radishes, fried garlic, confit tomatoes, ginger and rye noodles. City Ramen’s menu also includes a Confit Duck Ramen dish that features a full duck leg. There are multiple other options for diners, such as sticky ribs.

City Ramen is located in downtown Royal Oak at 321 S. Main Street. City Ramen is open from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Ramen lovers can also stop by from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Watch the video above to see how City Ramen packages their ramen dishes to make them convenient for takeout.