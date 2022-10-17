What’s the buzz on jeans and denim?

Are you eager to learn more about this fall wardrobe necessity? Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan, Jason Hall with RiDetroit, and Vanessa Cohen, co-founder of The Cohen Brand and owner of Motor City Date Night, joined Jason Carr on “Live In The D” to talk all things denim.

According to Hall, the words jeans and denim are used in different scenarios. “When you’re talking about them casually, it’s jeans, but when we start talking about really getting into it, we refer to it as denim,” said Hall.

Typically, you are supposed to wash your jeans every 3-10 wears. According to Cohen, she washes them almost every wear while Jordan and Hall said they wash theirs less frequently and they use their freezer to help in between washes.

Carr asked the guests what they thought about ripped and cutout jeans. “Whatever you do, do it well and be age appropriate about it,” said Jordan.

To learn more, watch the video above.