The secret to these wraps is in the dough

Bread is the often overlooked, but key player when it comes to making a sandwich. The right kind of bread can really elevate what lies in between, and one place that understands this well is Impasto.

Impasto is a food truck that specializes in homemade sourdough wraps. In fact, the word “impasto” literally means dough in Italian. They make their wraps fresh every day, starting with a dough ball, pressing it out, and grilling it right before making every sandwich. The sourdough flavor lends a bit of a tang and sweetness to the sandwich, along with a light crisp from the grilling, and a bit of a chew to the wrap itself.

They offer a variety of different sandwiches including a Hawaiian, meatball, spicy veggie, margarita, grilled chicken, sausage and peppers, a steak caesar, and more.

Besides wraps, they also have a variety of cheesy appetizers including parmesan truffle fries, and fried risotto bites. For dessert, try their cream-filled cannolis, a family recipe.

For a more full look at the menu, watch the video above. To learn where the Impasto Food Truck will be next, look for “Impasto Detroit” on Instagram and Facebook.