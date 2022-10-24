75º

Dine like Dracula at this Romanian themed pop-up

It’s happening for the whole month of October

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

With Halloween just one week away, a local restaurant has transformed into “The Dracula Bar,” featuring food and drinks from Count Dracula’s home country of Romania.

Frame is a unique, dual-concept restaurant in Hazel Park. Their main dining room serves a 5-course tasting menu that changes one to four times a week and the bar area is where they have monthly chef residencies.

For the month of October, Chef Gabriel Botezan is the resident chef, and he has created a menu full of comfort food from his home country of Romania. Dishes include a beat salad his mom used to make when he was a kid, mititei, a grilled skinless sausage served with homemade mustard and cabbage slaw, and a wild mushroom ragu made with porcini mushrooms from Romania.

To go along with the chef’s many small plates are cocktails designed by Frame’s head Mix’tress, Jaz’min Weaver. She also shared the recipe for a drink you can make at home:

Ingredients

1 oz Blood Orange Juice

1/2 oz Orange Liqueur (Like Tripplesec)

1 1/2 oz Limoncello

Method

Combine in a shaker with ice and shake until well-mixed (about 12 seconds). Strain, then serve.

That is just one of the many cocktails that are designed to go with this cuisine.

If you would like to try the Dracula Bar, you can reserve your spot on Frame’s website, as well as see all the other events and pop-ups they are putting on.

