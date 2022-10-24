The rivalry is heating up ahead of U of M - MSU football game

The big football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans is this weekend in Ann Arbor. Every year, the week leading up to the game is full of excitement and rivalry ahead of these two teams facing off.

Nutrition and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler, Jason Hall with RiDetroit, and comedian Mike Bonner appeared on “Live In The D” to talk with host Jason Carr about their favorite teams. Trierweiler sported green and white, while Hall and Bonner showed off maze and blue for the Wolverines.

Carr started off the conversation by asking if the Wolverines versus Spartans rivalry is all in good fun or if it’s personal. Bonner, who mentioned he’s been in love with Michigan since he was about 10 years old, said it’s fun and games for him. However, Bonner said he has some friends who are very serious about their team. Meanwhile, Hall said it’s “getting down to business”. Trierweiler talked about her husband’s love for the Spartans. He is a MSU alumni, and Trierweiler said that on her second date her future husband put a note on his front door saying Michigan State lost. Trierweiler said he was trying to tell her he was “that angry” about the loss. However, Trierweiler said she was a cheerleader in college, so she will be cheering regardless of who is losing.

Carr also asked the group if it matters whether you’re an alum or a fan who didn’t go to the school. “They buy the jerseys, they bleed the colors, they love the school, so you’ve got to celebrate those guys as well,” Bonner said. Hall agreed, and said “they’re loyal”. Trierweiler added she thinks it’s fine and that you’ve got to belong to something.

Another topic the group discussed during “What’s The Buzz” was whether they watch games with only fans of their team, or if they mix it up and sit with both Spartans and Wolverines. Trierweiler expressed that she will watch the game with only MSU fans. However, Hall said you have to the rivalry and a mix of fans. Bonner chimed in that he watches with a mix of fans so he can say “In your face” when they score.

Watch the video above to hear the rest of Carr’s conversation with the “What’s The Buzz” guests.