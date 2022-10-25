You can take home the flavors of BBQ from this smokehouse

The big University of Michigan - Michigan State University game is this weekend, and you might be thinking about grabbing some barbecue to enjoy while watching the football game. Noah’s Smokehouse in Dearborn is a spot that’s serving up ribs, brisket, and a whole lot more, and it’s what’s on the menu for Takeout Tuesday.

Noah Saleh, the owner and pit master at Noah’s Smokehouse, said his restaurants makes everything from scratch, including their sauces, rubs and sides. While appearing on “Live In The D”, Saleh highlighted their fall-off-the-bone ribs and brisket. Saleh said the hottest-selling burger on their menu is Noah’s Smokin’ Burger. It includes a patty, sliced brisket, pepper jack cheese, onions, jalapenos, and lettuce. Saleh said he adds a Middle Eastern influence to the barbecue world with his Smoked Samosas. He described this dish as a triangular egg roll with brisket, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese, which comes with a chutney dip. Of course, the smokehouse also offers mac and cheese, corn bread, baked beans and more to help complete the barbecue experience.

If you love barbecue, you can even create the smoky flavors at home. Saleh shared a special recipe for making a dry rub. He said to start by mixing together equal parts kosher salt and black pepper. If you like heat, he said you can add some cayenne pepper. The pit master mentioned that Paprika adds a good smoky flavor as well. He also suggested that you can also add in garlic salt and even a pinch of ground mustard.

Noah’s Smokehouse is located on 940 Monroe Street in downtown Dearborn. Watch the video above to see more of what’s on the menu at this restaurant.