Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor

With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.

According to Aaron, they were looking for something out of the ordinary.

“We wanted to do something that was unique. My mom saw one in North Carolina, and we immediately thought, that’s it, better than a brick-and-mortar, and it sells itself,” he said.

Their double-decker bus was originally located in Liverpool, England and the process of moving it to Michigan was lengthy, said Miriam.

“It actually got loaded on a boat, shipped to New York, got to New Jersey, and then we had the pleasure of driving it all the way home,” she said. “It took us 23 hours, ironically.”

Aaron said they chose tacos because they could be creative and incorporate various cultures.

“It’s a blank canvas and that’s what we really wanted,” he said. “We knew that we could do anything we wanted with it and we also are a gluten-free, nut-free facility so we knew that we could use corn tortillas, and make that into a wonderful thing which we inspire from flavors around the world…”

1923 Double Decker is located at 320 Miller in Ann Arbor. They are open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

