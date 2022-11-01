Honoring loved ones gone before us

For the Mexican culture depending on the locality, November 1st is a day of celebration. “Day of the Dead” or in Spanish, “Día de los Muertos” is a day to honor loved ones who have gone before us. The holiday involves family and friends gathering to pay respect to those no longer with us, by creating altars with their loved ones’ photos. The altars are filled with items like flowers, foods, drinks, and whatever the person being honored enjoyed in life. The holiday is being celebrated here in Detroit by many, including the Prince Valley Market and Bakery in Southwest Detroit. The owner, Tim Castaneda, appeared on “Live in the D,” where he explained the importance of the holiday and honoring those we love. “You don’t truly die unless you’re forgotten,” Castaneda told host Tati Amare. He also showed a beautiful altar honoring the late Mexican Singer Vicente Fernández Gómez.

