How to identify diabetes in your pets

When people talk about diabetes, they often think of children and adults, but you may want to dig a little deeper. Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane joined Jason Carr on “Live in the D” to explain the symptoms of diabetes commonly found in animals.

According to Bianco, symptoms include:

· Excessive water intake

· Loss of appetite/ weight loss

· Cloudy eyes

· Chronic infections

Bianco said diabetes is most common in older pets. “It is very common in pets, especially adult animals who are six and up,” said Bianco. “However, it can be found in younger pets as well.” Bianco recommends taking your pet to the vet if they are showing any symptoms. “If they are diagnosed with diabetes, follow the treatment plan that the vet has for them.”

This week’s pet of the week, Fix-It Felix, is a six-month old kitten. Bianco said he has a great personality, and any home would be good for him. “He is just the sweetest. He loves to snuggle with you, get lots of pets, and play.” Fix-It Felix has a brother named Wreck It Ralph who is also available for adoption.

The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fee for whoever adopts today’s pet. To learn more, watch the full interview above.