Local designer shines at Paris Fashion Week

She has been on our show before, and she also makes a global statement. As a matter of fact, she just got back from Paris Fashion Week.

Rachna Chandra, owner and fashion designer of Taj Cottage, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss her fashion journey.

Chandra called Paris Fashion Week a “dream come true,” describing the experience as “fun, beautiful, and spectacular.”

According to Chandra, her brand began in her garage in 2005. She said that from there, she went to New York Fashion Week in 2021, and in 2022, she took it to the “mecca of fashion.”

A variety of the designer’s creations for both men and women were shown on live models in the studio. Chandra emphasized that you do not have to be an Indian to wear her creations. She adds that her fusion designs are appropriate for ballrooms, proms, and weddings. Tailoring and adjustments are also available at her boutique.

For additional information, please visit Taj Cottage’s website or follow them on social media.

Taj Cottage can be found at 38429 Grand River Ave, Farmington Hills, MI 48335.

Watch the video above to see the models show off the designs of Taj Cottages as well as the whole interview.