Get in the holiday spirit with this acapella group

Known for their acapella and smooth harmonies, this three-time Grammy award-winning group has some exciting news this holiday season.

Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee, two members of Pentatonix, joined Tati Amare on “Live In The D” to discuss their new album and upcoming tour.

According to Olusola, the new album “Holidays Around the World” embraces unique sounds from different cultures.

“For this album, we thought to ourselves, what would it sound like if we took our acapella sound and collaborated with artists and sounds from all over the world,” said Olusola. “So, you’ll hear from artists from the Philippines, from the U.K., from India, and we really tried to make a true world holiday album in addition to originals we wrote for this as well.”

Pentatonix kicks off its A Christmas Spectacular tour on Nov. 17. According to Sallee, the group loves being a part of people’s holiday traditions.

“I think that it’s just such an honor to be as known as we are during this holiday season, and it’s become a tradition for families to come to our shows and to listen to our music, and so it’s really special for us to be the soundtrack for people’s holidays…,” said Sallee.

Olusola said fans can expect a unique theatrical experience with singing, dancing, and more.

To learn more, watch the video above.