Check out this stain removing hack

Stain removing hack on Live in the D

It’s not uncommon to have mishaps occur at home, especially with young kids or animals. Jason Carr, co-host of “Live in the D” joined us to share some carpet cleaning hacks.

Carr’s dog, Violet, made a mess in their home by getting into a red velvet cake mix box. The cake mix and Violet’s saliva created a paste that dried on the carpet.

Luckily, Carr knew exactly what to do to clean it up.

According to Carr, Folex Carpet Spot Remover is essential at their house.

“We’ve had it in our house for years. We keep it on hand,” said Carr. “This is probably the seventh bottle that I’ve owned. It’s on Amazon, it’s affordable and the beauty part of it is it works.”

With the Folex and a steam cleaner, Carr could remove the stain without a problem.

