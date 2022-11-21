What’s the buzz about Thanksgiving?

What's the Buzz: Thanksgiving on Live in the D

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and it’s time to celebrate. Blaine Fowler, host of The Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD, AJ Williams, managing editor of Michigan Chronicle, and comedian Mike Bonner joined Jason Carr on “Live In The D” to talk about the holiday.

According to Fowler, he has two favorite Thanksgiving foods tied for first place.

“It’s a tie between mashed potatoes and my wife’s awesome stuffing where she puts sausage in it and I love it to death,” he said.

Williams said her favorite dish is her mother’s specialty dressing.

“It’s all about the sides but of the sides it has to be my mama’s dressing,” Williams said. “I live for it.”

According to Bonner, he doesn’t celebrate Thanksgiving until later in the day.

“I cook a big breakfast that day and then we can wait, procrastinate until about 7:30 p.m. and then have dinner,”

Fowler said he typically procrastinates when it comes to Thanksgiving shopping.

“I was supposed to pick up the turkey yesterday and totally forgot it,” he said.

Williams and Bonner both agreed that they don’t cook much for Thanksgiving.

“I don’t worry about cooking. I may make a turkey sometimes on occasion, but that’s not my thing so much…,” said Bonner.

The three guests said they are looking forward to the Thanksgiving Parade. Bonner and Fowler said their favorite part of the parade is when Santa shows up, while Williams said she enjoys the schools and bands.

To learn more, watch the video above.