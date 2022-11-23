Here’s what to consider when shopping for a health plan

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s the time of year where millions of Americans are renewing or signing up for health plans. It’s no secret it can be a challenge, whether you are shopping for a plan that’s right for you or for a loved one.

Scott Norman, Vice President of Medicare at Priority Health, shared some advice to help people with this important decision. First, Norman suggests doing your homework before picking a health plan. He encourages you not to wait until the last minute. Norman also stressed that you should ask questions.

When it comes to picking the plan that’s best for you, budget is one factor to consider. Another piece of advice Norman shared was to make sure your doctor participates in the plan. He also suggests looking at whether plans cover over-the-counter medications, transportation and other benefits.

Here are some key dates to remember:

Dec. 7 - Deadline to select a plan for Medicare

Jan. 15 - Deadline to select coverage for an individual under 65

