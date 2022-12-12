Step back in time for the holidays at this historic destination

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we celebrate “Live in the D’s” Days of Giving, we are showcasing a place where you can step back in time for a classic holiday experience.

The Ford House is a historic estate, inviting you to come and enjoy many special holiday moments.

Tommy Karr joined “Live in the D” from the inside of the historic home of Edsel and Eleanor Ford to discuss how this experience can also make for a memorable gift.

The Ford House is in Grosse Pointe Shores, right on the edge of Saint Claire Shores, and is a part of our communities’ history.

“It has been serving this community for more than 40 years, inspiring children, invigorating adults’ imaginations, and really being a hub of entertainment, engagement, and education,” said Karr.

Karr said they are proud of the estate and what it brings to the community, not just for southeast Michigan and not just for the history of the Fords and Michigan, but for the entire country.

According to Karr, the house has been beautifully decorated in styles that would have been appropriate for Eleanor Ford’s desires of the period. There are lights throughout the trails that lead you from the visitors center over to the Ford House.

“Everywhere that you look, there’s going to be a little touch of the holidays that you wouldn’t expect otherwise,” Karr said. “It’s a very intimate and very charitable experience to be here at the Ford house during the holidays and feel that warmth and joy that the Ford family possessed when they were here.”

Karr also said Mr. and Mrs. Claus have been popping in and out throughout the holiday season, meeting with guests, eating cookies with children, enjoying high tea with adults, and having breakfast where they get to interact, meet, and mingle, and enjoy delicious food.

Speaking of food, “Live in the D” recently featured the Continental Restaurant, which was described as “comfort that has food elevated.” Karr added you will get to enjoy things that were familiar to the Fords, but you will get to experience innovative new flavors as you experience that comfort in the chill of the winter.

For more information about tours and holiday events at Ford House, click or tap here.