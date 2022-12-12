What’s the buzz about these holiday staples?

The countdown continues for the holidays, and everyone seems to have high spirits. Comedian Mike Bonner, Blaine Fowler with “Blaine and Lauren” on 96.3 WDVD, and AJ Williams, managing editor of the Michigan Chronicle joined Tati Amare on “Live In The D” to talk about what holiday traditions are great and what ones turn them into the Grinch.

When discussing Christmas sweaters, Bonner voted Grinch.

“I’ve got a Christmas bowtie, but I don’t do the sweater thing so much. She’s rockin’ it, she’s rockin’ it,” said Bonner.

Fowler and Williams both said great, and Fowler wished he would’ve worn his Christmas sweater to match Williams.

“I’ve got a Darth Vader Christmas sweater; I should’ve worn it today man,” said Fowler.

According to all three of them, 24/7 Christmas music called for Grinch votes. Amare was the exception, voting great.

“Give me Christmas songs maybe the day before, and the day of,” said Williams. “That’s it.”

Eggnog also came up in the conversation, with Fowler and Bonner both voting Grinch.

“I’m not drinking that, it’s disgusting,” said Fowler.

Williams said she could go either way.

“I’m 50/50. It is Grinch if it doesn’t have whiskey in it,” she said.

To learn more about what the guests had to say, watch the video above.