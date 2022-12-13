Special tool to help you shop small in the D

Do you still need to cross more items off your holiday shopping list? Why not shop local and support local businesses in Detroit?

The shop small community is important because they support the local economy and they have culturally relevant programs, said Alondra Carter-Alvizo, the program director for Detroit Means Business. She said Detroit Means Business helped to create an online directory tool that features a map and various filters that allow shoppers to search categories including business types, neighborhoods, communities of interest, discounts and promotions, and by language. The directory is on Detroit Means Business’ website.

While appearing on “Live In The D”, Carter-Alvizo highlighted various products from Detroit businesses. She talked about Mama Coo’s Boutique, which is a resale and vintage shop that sells items like custom ornaments, vintage purchases, and jewelry. When it comes to a gift for a book lover, you might want to check out 27th Letter Books. The store has books from different genres, custom book ends, along with coasters made from recycled metals. Tea drinkers might be a fan of the mint tea from My Sahara Tea.

Another small business in Detroit is Umi’s Comfort, which is a quilting studio. It offers rope bowls in different sizes and custom made quilts. The quilting studio also has both online and in-person classes. You can purchase gift cards that can be used for classes or for custom quilts. Umi’s Comfort is located 12200 Petoskey Ave. in Detroit.