5 Things not to miss this winter in northern Michigan

Looking for a cool getaway to get the most out of Michigan’s exciting winter season? Well, there is a town located in the middle of Northern Michigan, right off I-75 that has a lot of fun winter activities.

Gaylord averages 150 inches of snow a year, and at just over 2 hours away from Detroit, it makes for an easy weekend getaway. We spoke to the experts at the Gaylord Tourism Bureau to learn about all the fun things you can check out.

1) Snowshoeing

You may have heard of snowshoeing before, but in Gaylord, you can actually try it out! After purchasing the snowshoes, it is a very inexpensive hobby that allows you to get gorgeous views of our state. If you can walk, you can snowshoe.

2) Skiing

This is a very popular wintertime activity, and in Gaylord, there are two big ski resorts. Treetops Resort and Ostego Resort are great places to take lessons if you’ve never downhill skied before.

3) Winter Rafting

Think rafting is something you can only do in the winter? Think again! There are two places that can provide you with a raft, including Big Bear Adventures, and Sturgeon River Paddle Sports. You can float down the Sturgeon River and see the beautiful winter landscape you can enjoy no other way. You might even see some elk, as the area is home to a giant elk heard.

4) Skiiable Feasts

This is a fun wintertime activity you can do at Treetops Resort. You start with a meal, and then strap on some cross-country skis or snow shoes and make your way to different dining experiences.

5) Extreme Tubing

For all of you thrill seekers, this is one winter sport you don’t want to miss! You can book your time and slide down the big hills on a fast tube. The best part, you don’t have to bring the tube back up!

For more information on all there is to do and see in Gaylord, click or tap here.