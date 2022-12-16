Is the ‘Avatar’ sequel worth the wait?

The sequel to the best-performing box office hit of all time is now in theaters.

Greg Russell, a film reviewer, joined “Live in the D” with Tati Amare to discuss two new films for Reel Talk.

First, Russell talked about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a sequel that took more than 10 years to make and that some people are already calling more epic than the first movie. However, Russell said that the plot of the film is essentially the same. He said that the people who live on Pandora are enjoying their lives, while the people on Earth know that their planet is dying and want to take it over. Russell gave this picture four and a half reels and said that it runs three hours and 15 minutes. He also recommended watching it in 3D since it immerses you in the story.

Next, another animated sequel, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”, from “Shrek,” is returning for another adventure next Wednesday. Russell stated that this film is about Puss in Boot, who recognizes he is down to his last life, out of nine, and is attempting to figure out how to gain additional lives. Russell gives this film four reels for adult and kid-friendly humor.

Watch the video above for the full interview.