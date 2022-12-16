You have to see the seafood platters at this restaurant in Westland!

Want to escape this cold weather and sit by the water, under the sun, enjoying some nice seafood? Well, we can’t change mother nature, but there is a local place you can go that specializes in seafood boils. Whether slathered in a delicious, buttery sauce, or deep fried with a side of fries, they are dishing up some amazing seafood dishes at Crab Kitchen in Westland.

Sue Yim and her husband Kenny are the owners, and they are no strangers to running a restaurant. Kenny has been a chef all throughout his career, and the couple has owned many restaurants and Chinese buffets. This is their first foray into a seafood restaurant, but the cuisine has always been a passion of theirs, with Kenny cooking it up frequently at home.

During the pandemic, they came across an old Pizza Hut building in Westland, off of Wayne Road, and decided to pursue their passion and open a seafood restaurant with a New Orleans twist. They opened the doors to Crab Kitchen in December of 2020, and have been serving the community ever since.

They named it Crab Kitchen, not only because of what they serve, but because the kitchen was an important spot for their family.

“I think for family, the best thing is a warm kitchen,” says Sue Yim.

On the menu is a plethora of seafood including different types of crabs, oysters, clams, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and even frog legs. You can get a lot of fired platters and a variety of Po’ Boy sandwiches. The dish they are most well known for, however, is their seafood boils. These buckets of seafood are completely customizable. You can pick out the proteins you want, the mix-ins, the sauces, and the spice level you want. Cajun, lemon pepper, and garlic butter are your sauce options, or you can get a mix of all three with their house blend. Mix-ins include vegetables like broccoli or zucchini, but they also offer pasta as well.

For the full story, watch the video above.

Crab Kitchen will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas day, New Years Eve and New Years Day. If you want to place an order, call earlier in the day so you can make sure you get what you want. Crab Kitchen is located at 7520 N Wayne Road in Westland.