Three festive nail art ideas for the holidays

You dress up from head to toe for the holidays, and while you gather with friends and family, there is one thing you don’t want to forget: Your nails! Everybody is going to see them, so let’s talk about last-minute holiday manicures.

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to share three great holiday nail art techniques.

Jordan says that his holiday nail ideas are doable at home.

First, consider velvet nails, which Jordan said were quite simple to achieve. To obtain this look, choose a dark nail color and apply two coats of shimmer followed by a gloss coat. This will mimic velvet by building up layers and adding texture.

Jordan then discussed holly and mistletoe nails. To accomplish this look, swirl green and white polish together, then dip an orange wood stick in the nail polish and stamp a leaf on the nail on the flat side. The pointy side is then dipped in red to create the berries.

Finally, Jordan demonstrated how to achieve “sugar-coated chic.” He recommends neutral nail colors and neutral glitter polish to accomplish this look. He recommends merely building up the glitter toward the tip so that it dissipates from the nail bed, creating an ombre look with the shimmer focused on the tips.

The complete interview may be seen in the video above.