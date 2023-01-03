Four New Year’s Resolutions for pets and their owners

We humans often make resolutions in the new year, so why not make some for your pets as well? It can be a win-win for both you and your furry friends.

Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane joined “Live in the D” with Tati Amare with some ideas for resolutions and brought along an adorable new pet that needs a home.

According to Bianco, here are four New Year’s Resolutions for pets and pet owners:

More walks and playtime. Review how much and what you feed them. Combat stress by spending quality time together. Be more social and check out more pet-friendly destinations.

Laddie, an eight-month-old Pitbull/Collie mix, is this week’s Pet Of The Week. He has a sweet personality and can be shy in new environments, but he enjoys petting and eating lots of treats. A home that is semi-active with people who will take time to spend with him would be a perfect match because he is young.

The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today’s pet.

Watch the video above for the full interview.