There’s a lot more to do at the Ann Arbor Library than just rent books

If you’re looking for something entertaining to do, the library may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but you may want to give that another thought. That’s because libraries are not what they used to be; there are all kinds of things to check out and enjoy, beyond the great books.

Sherlonya Zobel, with the Ann Arbor District Library, joined Meredith Bruckner, to discuss all that libraries are offering these days.

The Ann Arbor District Library is one of only two libraries in the nation to earn a 5-star rating from the Library Journal in each of the last 15 years, so they really know what they’re doing.

“It’s not all books and being quiet at the library these days,” says Zobel.

They really do have something for everyone. If you are a night-sky enthusiast, they actually have telescopes so you can view the stars. For families, there are lots of games and toys you can check out for the kiddos. You can rent out their sewing machines or tools if you are feeling crafty. Perfect for weddings or big gatherings, they have large yard games for you to borrow.

Interested in podcasting? They actually have a full podcast kit to help you get started. Speaking of sound and music, they also have a ukulele you can rent as well.

If you are feeling bored with your paintings at home, you can spruce it up with their art print collection.

The best part, everything is free to those with a library card (already paid for by your tax dollars).

However, the library offers more than just what you can rent out. They also have a variety of programs ranging from traditional storytime for the kids, to a sewing lab.

To find out all that the Ann Arbor District Library has to offer, click or tap here.