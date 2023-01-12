Events to get you ready for summer happening this weekend

It may be cold outside, but some events this weekend will have you looking forward to the summer.

First up, it’s the Detroit Boat Show happening in Downtown Detroit. The Boat Show cruises into Huntington Place, and is back for the first time since the pandemic. The event will feature more than 100 brands and 166 new models will be on display. Boating accessories will also be featured, as well some fun water toys like skiing and wakeboarding gear. The Detroit Boat Show is happening Jan 14-16 and Jan 19-22. Huntington Place is located in Downtown Detroit.

Sticking with the summertime vibes, there’s an event for the fishing fans. The Ultimate Fishing Show will feature star-studded lineups of seminars, hundreds of new fishing boats, an ice fishing display, and more. There will also be an indoor pond, a 5,000 gallon tank filled with Michigan fish, and a rock climbing wall. The show runs Jan 12-Jan 15 at The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

If you’re looking for an outdoor event, check out the first-ever Science Saturday, Winter Birding event at the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge in Trenton. The indoor and outdoor event will feature short hikes, nature touch tables, owl pellets for dissecting, and activities about birds. The family-friendly event is Saturday 12p-3p.

Monday is MLK day, and communities across the area will celebrate and honor the civil rights leader all weekend. On Monday, The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History will hold their annual event honoring Dr. King. The all-day event starts with a prayer breakfast, then workshops, programming and lectures, and is open to all ages. The MLK celebration at the Wright is happening Jan 16 at the museum in Detroit’s Cultural Center from 8a-5:30p.

Watch the video above for more information.