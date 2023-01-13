Detroit has a new brunch place, and it is all about making it fast and easy

Delicious home cooking, served up fast and easy is what See You Tomorrow in Detroit is all about. The colorful restaurant is located on Detroit’s north end, on Woodward.

“The owners, this was some of their comfort food as they were growing up,” explains Kitchen Manager Damon Cane. “So they decided to share this menu with the city.”

See You Tomorrow was three years in the making, opening in November of 2022. Originally the building was an old gas station, but it fell into disrepair and required a lot of work to turn it into a restaurant.

Suzette Daye, the Operations Manager, says this was a passion project for the owners. They wanted to create a great space for the community.

The outside is painted navy and white, with a big yellow neon sign saying “See You Tomorrow”. When you first walk in you will see a counter where you can place your order. To keep things quick, they have some dishes on the steam tables, but all of it is prepared fresh daily. Around the restaurant you will spot several murals; one of a phoenix, symbolic of the building’s own rebirth, and on another a tree with words like “family,” “friends” and “community” woven into the roots.

Now that sentiment goes beyond the writing on the wall. Here they really want to make you feel like family.

“See You Tomorrow is a term of endearment,” says Daye. “So instead of saying ‘bye,’ you know it’s like ‘see you tomorrow.’ We say that to our family, friends, our coworkers.”

The menu is full of brunch favorites, with several healthier options as well. Instead of deep frying food they broast it, making their version of Chicken and Waffles something special. If you are a fan of salmon croquettes, you need to try theirs which feature smoked salmon and is based on a family recipe. They have a long list of homemade soups, and plenty of salads that will fill you up as well.

For a longer look at the menu, watch the video above.

See You Tomorrow is located at 7740 Woodward Avenue in Detroit.