Want to work with animals? Check out these mentorship programs

Today is International Mentoring Day, a time to create relationships between young people and experienced adults who can help them build a successful career.

Michigan Humane has programs to mentor the next generation of veterinary and animal welfare professionals. We spoke to Devan Bianco with Michigan Humane to learn more.

At Michigan Humane they have two main mentorship programs. The first is their veterinary internships. Any professional veterinary student in the clinical year of their curriculum is welcome to apply for this internship to get real-world experience working with animals. They have several different branches including shelter medicine, surgery, clinical medicine, and cruelty investigations, and forensics.

The other program is their summer jobs. This is open to those students already enrolled in pre-vet or vet-tech programs, or students interested in pursuing a veterinary career, and offers hands-on experience during the summer months. Each student will be assigned a mentor to help them along their journey.

Bianco also introduced us to Carrot Top, a one-year-old orange cat in need of a forever home. He is a very cuddly guy who can be a bit shy at times. As he does have longer hair, he will require some extra grooming. Carrot Top would fit in nicely with most homes, as long as he is given plenty of love and attention.

