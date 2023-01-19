Winter fun happening around the D this weekend

A lot of “cool” events are happening this weekend, and we mean that literally.

First up in Downtown Rochester, the Fire and Ice Fest is back! The free event will feature family-friendly activities including a rock-climbing wall, marshmallow roasting, food trucks and new this year, axe throwing. Of course the highlight will be colorful, glistening ice sculptures that will line Main street. There will also be a nightly fireworks show. The event runs Friday January 20, 5-9p and Saturday January 21, 10a-9p. in downtown Rochester.

In Warren there’s another “cool” event. The annual Cold Rush is happening on Saturday and will feature ice sculptures, hot chocolate, s’mores, ice skating and more free, family-friendly activities. The event is from 1-7p at Warren City Square.

In Downtown Detroit a winter celebration will take place at Valade Park. It’s Winter Around the World weekend, and what better place to celebrate than on Detroit’s International Riverfront? The event will feature an international food truck rally, dance performances by Detroit artists and more. Then on Sunday, a Lunar New Year celebration will take place from 1-4p. The event happens Fri-Sun in Detroit.

Lastly a unique party is happening in Armada. It’s the 1st annual North, South, West party at Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill. This event takes things up a notch offering 3 different experiences in one location. Visitors can head North for some chili, hot cocoa and ice skating; enjoy tropical drinks, inflatable games and limbo to the South; and to the West there will be ice sculptures, a fire show, music, dancing and more. Those 21 and up can enjoy adult beverages with ticket purchase. The party is Saturday 3-11p in Armada.

For more info on events happening this weekend around Metro Detroit, click the video above.