Have you tried these fusion flavors?

There’s a spot in Livonia that is serving up Mediterranean food with a twist. Bayroot Street Food offers Lebanese food infused with Mexican flavors.

Bayroot serves a variety of dishes including shawarma pitas, burritos, burgers, rice bowls, and salads.

Chef Hassan Markabani said their One Year Burrito is similar to the concept of a wet burrito. However, rather than being smothered in chili, he explained that the One Year Burrito has Mediterranean flavors with hummus. The burrito is served with garlic cilantro potatoes.

While appearing on “Live In The D”, Chef Hassan Markabani demonstrated how they make their garlic cilantro potatoes.

Below are the ingredients used for the sauce/seasoning for the potatoes:

Spoonful of garlic sauce

Pinch of black pepper

Pinch of salt

Pinch of Vegeta seasoning

Crushed red pepper

Smoked paprika

Freshly chopped cilantro

Olive oil

Lemon juice

Siracha

Watch the video above to see Chef Markabani make the garlic cilantro potatoes.