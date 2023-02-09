You can serve up super snacks for the big game

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

One big question surrounding the big game is: Are you rooting for the Chiefs or the Eagles? Another important question is: What food will you be snacking on while you watch the big game?

There’s no doubt that you’ll want to have a delicious spread prepared for when friends and family arrive to your party, so Andy Winnie and Laura Livingston from Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market and Catering in Livonia appeared on “Live In The D” to share some snack ideas.

Below are their suggestions:

Sliders made with pulled pork, BBQ sauce and coleslaw on a Kaiser roll

Brisket with caramelized onions and roasted red peppers served on a hoagie roll

Lobster mac and cheese

Dip options like buffalo chicken dip or spinach dip

Fruit trays

Cupcakes in colors that match the Chiefs vs. Eagles theme

Of course, you’ll want to wash down all of the delicious food with something good, so don’t forget about having drinks on hand for the adults like Michigan-brewed beer.

Watch the video above to see the items featured on the list.