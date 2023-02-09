You can serve up super snacks for the big game

One big question surrounding the big game is: Are you rooting for the Chiefs or the Eagles? Another important question is: What food will you be snacking on while you watch the big game?
There’s no doubt that you’ll want to have a delicious spread prepared for when friends and family arrive to your party, so Andy Winnie and Laura Livingston from Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market and Catering in Livonia appeared on “Live In The D” to share some snack ideas.
Below are their suggestions:
- Sliders made with pulled pork, BBQ sauce and coleslaw on a Kaiser roll
- Brisket with caramelized onions and roasted red peppers served on a hoagie roll
- Lobster mac and cheese
- Dip options like buffalo chicken dip or spinach dip
- Fruit trays
- Cupcakes in colors that match the Chiefs vs. Eagles theme
Of course, you’ll want to wash down all of the delicious food with something good, so don’t forget about having drinks on hand for the adults like Michigan-brewed beer.
Watch the video above to see the items featured on the list.