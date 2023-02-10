Pamper your Valentine with a different type of date night

A dinner out on the town might be a typical Valentine’s Day celebration, but a spa in Southfield is offering a unique experience for your Valentine, Galentine or any other loved one in your life. Aura Luxxe provides a date night experience that includes access to a private suite.

The spa’s owner Keyonna Alexander described Aura Luxxe as being “holistic based” and “laid back”. The spa’s ambience is created with its lights and intimate setting where guests can dine.

“I wanted everyone to have the luxury of not being out in the open and having it private,” said Alexander. “You can kick off your shoes and relax.”

The date night experience at Aura Luxxe includes dinner made from scratch. Alexander said she offers a variety of dishes such as lamb chops, steak bites, macaroni and cheese, asparagus, cheesy potatoes, and cheddar biscuits. Vegan options are also available. In addition, guests can enjoy charcuterie setups and sweet treats.

Aura Luxxe also offers massages and yoga. You can hear more about the date night experience by watching the video above.