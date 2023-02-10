This Eastern Market bar has a long history

From their gigantic loaded potatoes to their one-pound burgers, you are sure not to go hungry at Cutter’s Bar and Grill in Eastern Market.

“We are known for our burgers,” says Chimika Harris, the General Manager. “So it’s helped us, being in the Eastern Market. What a great place. On Saturdays in the market it’s awesome. We meet all kinds of people. Everyone comes here.”

The building, located on the corner of Orleans and Division, just outside the main drag, has been a neighborhood gathering spot for decades. According to Harris members of the Purple Gang were the original owners of the bar. The current owner, Charles Nolan, bought the place 19 years ago. At the time it was called Joey’s Meat Cutters and was famous for its gigantic burgers. They kept the burgers but changed the name to Cutter’s Bar and Grill.

If you look inside, however, the entire bar will look brand new. That is because Cutter’s had a fire in April of 2022, and they shut down the place to completely redo the interior. They left a few touches of the original bar, like the wooden bars separating the bar area from the dining room, but everything else is brand new. Harris said they wanted the bar to still feel like home to their longtime customers, but to polish it up.

Besides the burgers, which you can get stuffed with cheese, as an 8oz or 16 oz patty, they have other bar favorites like wings and steak tips. There is also an entire section of loaded baked potatoes that come with cheese, broccoli, and your choice of protein. For those looking to keep it lighter, they have salads and a rotating selection of soups as well.

For the full story, watch the video above.

Cutter’s Bar and Grill is located at 2638 Orleans St, Detroit, MI 48207.