Style up your wardrobe with this color of the year

Ways to style the color of the year. – This isn’t just the pigment of your imagination. It’s magenta, the color of the year, according to Pantone. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined host Tati Amare and guest host AJ Williams on “Live in the D” to share ways to style the color magenta.

Jordan said to think of magenta as being “two parts red” and “one part blue.” There are many ways to incorporate this color without styling it with black or grey. Jordan said that you can style magenta with colors such as red, plum, olive, wine, rust, or teal.

Jordan said that you can also use acrylic paint in a bowl with water and dip in any fabric to add your own personalized color to your clothing. Jordan said, “you could do it with white shoes, black shoes, anything that will grab the acrylic paint.”

