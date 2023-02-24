Get ready to make this a spring and summer to remember

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Mother Nature might be sharing winter weather for now, but spring and summer will be on the way. So will you be ready to get out there and enjoy all that Michigan has to offer?

This might be the perfect time to start planning ahead. “As Michiganders we want to make the most of every moment,” said Dawn Baker who manages the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show - Detroit.

The show offers an opportunity for families to see some of the latest trends and options for lakefront living. Attendees can learn about everything from floats and boats to docks and decks, and more. Baker suggests exploring the new technology and conveniences that are available, such as kayaks and standup paddleboards that can now be inflatable.

If you’re looking to spruce up your cottage or cabin, Baker explained you can think about outdoor furniture or art pieces for inside. Another piece of advice from Baker is making sure you’re able to order products in time to enjoy them with your family. The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show also features seminars and industry experts on-hand to share advice.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show runs through Sunday at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

You can find more information by watching the video above or clicking or tapping here.