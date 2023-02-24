Loni Love is back in Detroit to celebrate Black History Month

The EMMY award winning host returns to her hometown for a special event. – Detroit is home to some amazing talent from singers, rappers, actors, and even comedians. Loni Love is an Emmy award and NAACP Image Award winner. The host, actress, comedian, philanthropist, and Detroit native is back home for a special Black History Month Gala. Love joined host Tati Amare and guest host AJ Williams on “Live in the D” to share information about what is expected to take place at the event.

The Ford African-Ancestry Network (FAAN) 42nd Annual Black History Month gala will take place tonight. Love said, “We are going to celebrate with local heroes, like the first Black (Michigan) Supreme Court Justice, Kyra Harris-Bolden. We are also going to have the Ford First Gen Spelman girls. These are students, this is their first-generation attending college.”

The FAAN event celebrates African American contributions. Love said, “I think sometimes we forget that Black history isn’t just the past, it’s also what’s happening in the present.” Love also added, ”This is the type of ceremony where we’re celebrating both the past but what is happening currently especially in our city and our town.”

To see Loni Love’s full interview, watch the video above.