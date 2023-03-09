St. Patrick Day events and more this weekend in the D

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and communities already getting in on the festivities. In Lake Orion, Canterbury Village turns green for Leprechaun Days. Kids can roam the village collecting hidden coins and exchanging for prizes at the village shops. There will also be a petting zoo, kids DJ, food, crafters and more. New this year, the village has built what they call the world’s largest Irish coffee mug, standing over 6 feet, and able to hold around 600 gallons. The event happens Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m..

The Irish pride continues in Detroit with the 65th annual Corktown St. Patrick’s Parade. As always the parade will feature marching, bagpipes and drum bands, floats and clowns. There will also be a family fun zone with live entertainment, treats and more. The parade is Sunday at 1pm and begins at 6th Street and Michigan Avenue.

In Novi, there’s an event to get you ready for the summer. It’s the Novi Boat Show. In addition to a huge display of boats for visitors to see and purchase, there will be plenty of activities like paint a paddle workshop. The show runs Thursday to Sunday at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

