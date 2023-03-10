This Wyandotte restaurant has stood the test of time

While R.P. McMurphy’s may look like a classic bar, their menu is anything but classic. In fact, owner Court Rusu says it’s “diverse.”

They have everything from your standard burgers and fries to sashimi-grade ahi tuna served up two different ways. As Rusu explains, they like to have fun in the kitchen.

The traditional look, however, comes from the fact that the building it’s in is a historical landmark. According to Rusu, they have pictures of the building dating back to 1871, though the believe there was a fire, because the building looks very different in the 1920s and 30s.

Today, it looks much the same as it did in the 30s, and he has the pictures up front to prove it. The tile floor is all original as are the murals in the front room which were modeled after Pieter Bruegel The Elder’s renaissance painting, “The Wedding Dance.” They even kept the old chandeliers and the stained glass, which the incorporated into other parts of the restaurant when they renovated. In general their motto was to try and stay consistent and keep a cohesive look.

Over the years this bar has had several names, in the 30s it was Schroeder’s, and before Court’s father and his partners took it over in 1979, it was Nemo’s. Now Court runs the joint, maintaining it’s long legacy.

For the full story and a longer look at the menu, watch the video above.

R.P. McMurphy’s is located at 2922 Biddle Avenue is Wyandotte.