Ramadan is starting soon and this iftar feast will make your mouth water

Amanda Saab will be the featured chef at Frame in Hazel Park

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Beginning this Wednesday, Muslims worldwide will celebrate the month-long holiday of Ramadan. It’s a time for reflection, prayer, and community as they fast from sun up to sun down.

Once the sun has gone down, they break their fast with a date, and then join together for a big feast called iftar.

Amanda Saab, a professional chef known for her appearances on MasterChef, and her website, Amanda’s Plate, will be the featured chef at Frame in Hazel Park on Saturday, March 25th at 8 p.m. For the event, she will be making an iftar feast with 6 different courses for guests to try.

The first course is a very traditional dish called kibbe nayeh. It’s made with raw beef of lamb, and a spice blend called kamouneh. The kamouneh she uses is her grandmother’s recipe and features cumin, bulgar wheat, dried mint, basil, and rose petals. The blend is then massaged into the meat until it is well incorporated. The dish is then served with pita bread or crudités.

Other courses include grape leaves, lentil soup, Moroccan spiced fish with crispy red potatoes, and filet mignon with carrots, whipped feta, and dates. For dessert, she will be serving brown butter knafeh, a sweet treat made with crispy shredded phyllo, mozzarella, rosewater, and pistachios.

If you would like to attend, check out Frame’s website for availability and tickets. To try some of Amanda’s recipes, visit her website, Amanda’s Plate.

