Detroit non-profit opening hands to the community

Hair, makeup, a fresh cut from the barber, all for free, thanks to a Detroit Organization who knows the importance of self-care.

“I just want to help our community thrive, and, you know, go to that next level of success,” Tia Russell, founder of non-profit “Take my hand”, told “Live in the D’s” April Morton.

Sometimes they’re not in a good place mentally. That’s one reason Russell started “Take My Hand” in 2019. She says the purpose is to protect the mental health of the community, and sometimes it can be as simple as offering a day of pampering.

“At those moments you felt like you didn’t have to worry about another being. It’s all about you,” said, Makaiya Eley, a makeover participant.

After having her son, Eley found herself in a slump. Never diagnosed with post-partum depression, but experiencing many of the same symptoms, feeling down, and not her normal self.

“I literally felt like I was by myself. Ok, I’m a mom, my body is changing, I don’t look this same,” Eley said.

The organization wants the community to know, they are not alone, and someone cares, and that’s why they offer these makeover sessions.

“I want them to feel worthy, you know, dignified,” Russell said.

In addition to helping the community feel good with a day of pampering, “Take my Hand” stands true to their name and offers a helping hand in a variety of programs. One of them is “Transport to Success.”

“Helping low-income families and at-risk youth receive bus tickets to get to work, school,” Russell said.

They also have monthly events where they provide therapy resources, utility help, and more, as well expose youth to the significance of giving back to their community, through their “Generational Givers Program.”

