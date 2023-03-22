Classic TV favorite still laying down the law

In 1990, TV viewers experienced for the first time a then, brand new show called “Law & Order.” Fast forward more than three decades later, and the story lines are still gripping people, and leaving them on the edge of their seats as we follow crimes from the street to the court room.

Emmy Award winning actor Sam Waterston, who plays the famous Jack McCoy on the show, spoke with “Live in the D’s” Tati Amare about stepping back into his role after a decade.

“It’s like riding a bike, it feels very familiar, very comfortable,” Waterston said. He went on to say, “then you find out the world has changed,... so McCoy has to change too.”

Waterston, who’s been with the show since 1994, attributes the show’s success to paying close attention to detail, with extraordinary writers.

Waterston also gave a glimpse into one of the cases on the upcoming season.

New episodes of “Law & Order” start Thursday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

To view the entire interview, click the video above.