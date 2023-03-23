Timeless styles influenced by pop icons

Pop stars may inspire us through their music, but they also inspire us with their unconventional styles. Whether its Prince, Diana Ross, Pink, or Little Richard, these celebrities have used their fashion creativity to make their mark. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined Tati Amare and co-guest host Anthony White to chat about the different styles that pop stars have produced over the years.

Jordan said that the pompadour hairstyle was a signature look to celebrities such as Prince, Pink, Elvis Presley, and Little Richard. The Supremes influenced styles with a “simple” yet “elegant” look. Jordan said Janis Joplin’s personal style is still relevant today.

Jordan said that male pop stars such as Harry Styles, David Bowie, Robert Palmer, and Andre 3000 taught us how to wear a suit again in a distinctive way.

“It’s just about reinventing classic elements of menswear maybe in a very colorful way, but it’s still based in the same thing,” said Jordan.

To learn more about pop star styles, watch the video above.