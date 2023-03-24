Keanu Reeves is back in action as ‘John Wick’

Actor Keanu Reeves is reprising his role as an assassin in “John Wick: Chapter 4″, which is now in theaters. Reeves plays the title role in the action franchise that first came to life in 2014.

Heavy duty action starts right at the beginning of “John Wick: Chapter 4″ and goes all the way until the end, explained movie reviewer Greg Russell.

Russell got the chance to sit down and talk with Keanu Reeves about the latest installment in the franchise. The actor said John Wick action is “particular.” Reeves went on to say that he works with a “visionary” director that is “so inventive”, referring to Chad Stahelski. Reeves said “John Wick: Chapter 4″ includes fights on stairs, car chases around the Arc de Triomphe, and of course dogs (fans of the series understand).

“John Wick: Chapter 4″ is rated R. Russell gave the film four reels out a possible five.

If the new chapter of John Wick’s story isn’t up your alley, there’s another new movie you might want to watch. “A Good Person” stars Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman and Molly Shannon. Watch the video above to hear more about this film and to see how many reels Russell gives it.