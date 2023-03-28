3 Fun crafts to make for your pet

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

March is National Craft Month and if you want to have some fun, there are plenty of crafts you can do that will help keep your pet entertained all year round.

Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane provided us with some helpful suggestions.

For cats, she recommends taking a cupcake liner and putting a pipe cleaner through it. It will make some fun noises as your cat chases it around.

If you have any old blankets with holes in them, you can tear or cut them into strips and braid them together to be a tug toy for your dog.

Another one for the feline in your life, turn all those old amazon boxes into a fun cat castle for your furry friend to play in.

For more great crafting ideas, visit Michigan Humane’s website.

Bianco also introduced us to Boris, an 8-year-old pit bull mix in need of a forever home. She described him as a cuddly old man who would like to sit down next to you and get lots of loving and cuddle time. Boris is very chill and would do best in a home without high-energy pets or kids. He is already potty trained and is ready to go to a loving home.

If you do adopt Boris, our Pet of the Week, the Mike Morris Law Firm will pay all your standard adoption fees.