Go old school for a new look

We can all agree that the things that were once old will become a new again. For all those antique lovers that want to make old things new again, there is an event to explore your love for retro items. Rena Starr joined Tati Amare and guest host Candice Davis Price on “Live in the D” to talk about what visitors to the Retro and Rust Antique Market can expect to see.

At the market, there will be more than 50 small businesses, and 94 percent of the businesses are women owned. Starr said, “We have a nice mix of vintage and handmade. We have some activities that you’ll be able to do like permanent jewelry, or you can get custom hats made. We’ll also have a photographer onsite.”

There will be a lot of activities for all ages. Starr said that kids under the age of 12 are free. There will be a five-dollar ticket at the door for those who would like to attend.

