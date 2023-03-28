You can score with wings while watching the game

As college basketball fans watch the next big game in the NCAA Tournament, they also might be enjoying some game-day eats. Wings can be a perfect go-option, regardless of the team you’re hoping will win the championship.

Southern Smokehouse in Detroit stopped by “Live In The D” to share some advice for frying up chicken wings.

The key to good wings is the seasoning and making sure your grease is at the right temperature, explained Southern Smokehouse co-owner and executive chef Dwayne Hayes. He said you want to start off at about 360 degrees because the temperature of the grease will drop when you add in the cold wings. Hayes said you want the temperature to stay at around 320 to 325 degrees. Then you’ll have a “nice, golden, perfect wing,” he added.

Hayes mentioned that if the oil gets too hot, the wings can be overdone on the outside, but not done on the inside. However, if the oil is not hot enough, you can get a soggy wing that’s saturated with oil.

