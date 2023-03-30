Hop into some Easter fun events this weekend

It’s beginning to finally feel like spring time in the D, and with several events this weekend, you’re sure to find something enjoyable to do.

First up Blakes Farms is hosting a “hopping” good time for the entire family. On Saturday, Blake’s Backyard in Almont will feature crafts, a bunny and chick petting area, and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Then on Sunday, the Easter Egg-stravaganza happens at Blakes’s Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada. There will be train rides through the Orchard, and Easter egg scramble, face painting, and more. Both events are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion will host their Easter celebration. Families will enjoy costumed characters roaming the village, massive blow up bunnies, a petting zoo, and the highlight will be helicopter egg drops. The drops will occur at select times through the weekend. The event happens Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The celebration continues downriver with the Wyandotte Bunny Hop. The first of its kind event will feature a unique Easter Egg Hunt. Gift card and Downtown Dollars accepted at most stores will be hidden around town. Downtown businesses will offer shopping deals, sweet treats and giveaways. The event takes place on Saturday starting at noon.

Lastly, an event for the more mature crowd. If you ever wanted to live like a rock star, here’s your chance. Detroit rock band “Sponge” will play three Macomb County venues in 1 night, and they’re inviting fans to ride along. The bus tour will stop by Firehouse Pub, Roger’s Roost and Diesel. Those who sign up to get on the bus will receive VIP road crew access to all shows. Everything kicks off Saturday with check in at 7p at The Firehouse Pub at 23018 Greater Mack Avenue in St. Clair Shores,

For more info on what’s happening around the D, click the video above.