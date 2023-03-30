These treats are not what they appear to be

Get your pranks and jokes ready because Saturday is April Fools’ Day. There’s a local bakery that’s embracing the holiday with some deceptively designed treats that might have you questioning what you see.

M Street Baking Company has created a variety of April Fools’ Day themed desserts that are completely different than what they appear to be. One of their desserts looks like a kitchen sponge, but it’s actually made of cake. What appears to be a tray of meat is really red colored rice krispie treats. The bakery is also making “deviled eggs”, which are actually cake pops topped with butter cream. The creativity doesn’t end there. When biting into what looks like a grilled cheese sandwich, you’ll once again find cake.

M Street Baking Company’s main location is in downtown Howell. You’ll also find them inside the Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi and at Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills.

Watch the video above to see some of M Street Baking Company’s April Fools’ Day creations and for a demonstration of how they make the desserts.