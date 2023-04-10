Look what’s coming back to NBC for new season

What if you had the chance to win millions of dollars while playing a game? That’s right, the popular game show “The Wall” returns to NBC tomorrow night for a new season. Host of the game show Chris Hardwick joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to talk about what fans can expect in the new season.

Contestants on the show go through an emotional journey while playing. Hardwick said that on the show there is a four-story wall with various amounts of money and pegs. A ball is released from the top, drops down, and lands in an amount. If the team gets the question right, the ball turns green and the amount that the ball landed on is added. If they get it wrong, it turns red, and the money is taken away. Hardwick also said that there are new things that have been added this season.

Hardwick said that while contestants are playing the game, he is getting to know them. “It’s this wonderful flashy gameshow that has this incredible layer of humanity baked into it,” said Hardwick.

“The Wall” premieres Thursday on Local 4 at 9 p.m.

To learn more about “The Wall” watch the video above.